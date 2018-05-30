PANIC In Statehouse Over Brewing Revolution In Rift Valley And Mt Kenya- Punda Amechoka !

By Empraim N

The good thing about a revolution is that it comes like a thief in the night. No one can time it or predict it. When those in power are swimming in confidence and arrogance; boom! There will be neither sign nor warning.

I feel sad at how these Jubilee fellows treat us with contempt as if we are their helpless hostages. What they forget is that everyday they are pushing us to that point of no return. Every act of impunity is more fuel to the fire.

When enough will truly be enough, there will be neither fear nor hesitation. There will be neither Kikuyu nor Luo. There will only be thugs on one side and oppressed citizens on the other hand.

When Jubilee thinks they have had us in a corner, suddenly the lion in us will awaken. It will either be death or freedom. Life will have lost meaning and no gun will be too powerful to intimidate.

Nobody should lose hope. Kenyans are patient but that patience is not eternal. One day and soon they will snap. Even those who voted Jubilee in a moment of tribal madness will have their sanity back. The so called handshake will deliver no one from our collective anger.