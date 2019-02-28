My heart breaks to imagine Kenyatta family takes bribe: Lawyer Donald B Kipkorir

Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir has thrown his head imaging how a known ‘holistic’ and very rich Kenyatta family can be involved in bribery.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday evening, the decorated lawyer bashed the Kenyatta family over bribery claims involving the National Youth Service and the Standard Gauge Railway.

He stated that such a rich family since time immemorial could not be an accomplice at this era.

Kenyatta Family is Too Rich, Too Aristocratic & Observant Roman Catholic …. My heart breaks to imagine that they take bribes … Praying that they aren’t beneficiaries of any of the thefts in NYS, KVDA, NHIF, SGR et al … If they do, then the Rupture Of our Lord Jesus is nigh! — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) February 27, 2019

He added that his heart breaks in tears and he regrets imagining that even the rich family can be involved in scandals.

“My heart breaks to imagine that they take bribes,” he added

“.. Praying that they aren’t beneficiaries of any of the thefts in NYS, KVDA,NHIF, SGR among many other scandals..” exclaimed Korir

“…If they do, then the Rupture Of our Lord Jesus is nigh!”posed the city lawyer.