My heart breaks to imagine Kenyatta family takes bribe: Lawyer Donald B Kipkorir

Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir has thrown his head imaging how a known ‘holistic’ and very rich Kenyatta family can be involved in bribery.
Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday evening, the decorated lawyer bashed the Kenyatta family over bribery claims involving the National Youth Service and the Standard Gauge Railway.
He stated that such a rich family since time immemorial could not be an accomplice at this era.
Kenyatta Family is Too Rich, Too Aristocratic & Observant Roman Catholic …. My heart breaks to imagine that they take bribes … Praying that they aren’t beneficiaries of any of the thefts in NYS, KVDA, NHIF, SGR et al … If they do, then the Rupture Of our Lord Jesus is nigh!
— Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) February 27, 2019
He added that his heart breaks in tears and he regrets imagining that even the rich family can be involved in scandals.
“My heart breaks to imagine that they take bribes,” he added
“.. Praying that they aren’t beneficiaries of any of the thefts in NYS, KVDA,NHIF, SGR among many other scandals..” exclaimed Korir
“…If they do, then the Rupture Of our Lord Jesus is nigh!”posed the city lawyer.
Kenya, a corruption dystopia @WMutunga @DonaldBKipkorir @KitaviM @KoinangeJeff @bettymurungi @DCI_Kenya @EACCKenya @JBoinnet @dkmaraga @HonAdenDuale @kipmurkomen @johngithongo @thekhrc @ItsGeorgeKegoro @MarthaKarua @lawsocietykenya pic.twitter.com/O6lXViXh5X
— Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) February 27, 2019
Comments
Anonymous says
spot on.
they come for your money in the name of beyond zero campaign. yet they have all the loots with interest since independence to date.
sign bill, rigged in through the back door, just as they stole the election of both 2017.
Since, when does a thief bring any development to any nation on earth.!
Sage says
This makes me doubt that we have any professional in Kenya with half a brain………Lawyer (aka Counsel Donald Kipkorir) is hoping against hope that the property Kenyattas own – land which is estimated to be the size of the entire former Nyanza province – was not acquired corruptly at some point?????????????? Really Donald…….