LIVE COMMENTS as The Deep State ambassador David Murathe demolished DP Ruto on Citizen TV; top reactions by Kenyans

Statehouse operative Hon David Murathe was on Citizen TV in an interview with Maura Wahinga; oh yes and delivered bombshell message to DP Ruto, it believed that he (Murathe) doesnt have a mind of his own but that of the President. The guy is eloquent, remember he is a dynasty comes from a privileged background and went to Nairobi school, he was deskmate of Musalia Mudavadi and they both scored PRINCIPALS (equivalent of As in that system and went to join The University of Nairobi….

Here are the comments fupi fupi as were captured on J O’s FB page:

Peter Tosh: Murathe is cutting Sugoi villager into sizes

Prince Charles Otieno: But how can Ruto finish the race without a baton? Hehehehehehhe

Ren Ole Frukha: William Ruto was the broker for Thwake dam contractor which had quoted Ksh 3B higher than all bidders ~ Jubilee VC, David Murathe.

“I’m calling on Kenyans to consider the Right Honorable Former Prime Minister as the transitional leader come 2022” – David Murathe, Jubilee Vice Chair #NewsNight pic.twitter.com/Ye54JFpMN6 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 1, 2020



Dancan Otieno: This guy is nailing it down. Let’s wait the outcome

Charles Were: Deep State Ambassador. Am I the only noticing lots of resemblance between his speech and Kibaki’s?

Onduto K’Ogumbo: Wahiga mwaura has finally managed to break him CIA style to spill all the beans

Boni Mukudi: Murathe is a bare knuckles fighter. Kichwa ngumu kama ya kondoo. When he teams up with Atwoli to fight you, you will receive very hard blows.

Onami Robert: Didn’t know Murathe was that fluent. No aaaaaa…..mmmmmmh…..my fren…..(firing shots at the hip)

Purity Mwikya: Ameita Muthama and Khalwale bloggers.

Patrick Ondieki: Murathe the messenger, delivered the message in clear ,crisp English.Now watch the script till the end.All he said will come to pass.

Jerestone Agwambo Tinga: The deep state has spoken loud and clear!The message is at home!

Chegge Bk: Mũrathe meaning from ancient Kikuyu dictionary…Mũrathe ; Shoot him/her, Mũrathi ; The shooter



David Nyongesa Makokha: Murathe is a good leader,he calls a spade a spade,no fear of anybody,

Nicholas Murithi: The name murathe in kikuyu means to shoot or the shot one!@The guy was shooting from the hip!@At some point I got very scared!

Andrea Ben Omedo: I remember some times back he said Uhuru will be a dictator in his second term. Mna macho na hamuoni….. tangatanga read between the lines

Bel Akinyi@BelAkinyii: From Murathe now I pick why Ruto said atleast he won’t be blamed for stealing Covid, he wanted to loot 3b from Thwake dam n hit the wall, even Covid he had his chronies. Murathe has spoken spinsters can now do their thing tushajua ukweli