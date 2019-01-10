What lessons does Kenya learn from the DRC Congo Elections?

By Chekai Musa

The Kabila dynasty and the whole establishment has collapsed in DRC Congo

The outgoing President comrade *Joseph Kabila* had his own preferred candidate Gen *Emmanuel Ramazani*. The entire system and the dynasty was behind Emmanuel Ramazani!

The Catholic group of Bishops also had their own candidate in the name of *Martin Fayulu*. This candidate had the advantage of Western Media such as CNN and Fox News which carried out widely media coverage and PR for Fayulu.

But the people rejected both Fayulu and Ramazani and settled for the *Felix Tshisekedi* despite the challenges on the Elections day. Now the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo is Felix Tshisekedi!

The late *Mulumba Etienne Tshisekedi* will rejoice as his son take over the leadership of the country! What lessons do we learn from DRC Congo?

*Chekai Musa* is a Political/Security analyst!