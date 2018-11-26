KARMA: Awkward Moment for Tribal Bigot Jubilee Blogger, Now Spins for Raila for Free

A source at Raila’s capitol hill offices has confirmed that the people’s president as magnonmous as he is known to be has NOT HIRED a known tribal bigot as his assistant or anything of the sort.

It was an awkward moment for the bigot to introduce self to baba BUT there was comfort for baba didnt even know such a person existed, not easy for the supreme leader to know busy ants or termite in his kingdom.

Well, the bigot has now to spin for baba for free and nobody cares how it will be done for much of his/her following are the hawkers and monkey eaters from a section of the moutain.

Vindu vichenjanga indeed