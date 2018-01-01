”Jubilee Regime Murdered IEBC Chris Msando, We All Know It”- Hon Boniface Mwangi

The government killed Chris Msando. We all know it. He joins a list of unresolved political murders since independence. Pio Gama Pinto,Tom Mboya,JM Kariuki,Robert Ouko,Crispin Odhiambo Mbai,Oscar Kingara,GPO Oulu. Even the killers will die. Aluta Continua… #TheLead pic.twitter.com/fC2S9oArUW

Notorious Kwekwe squad blamed for Jacob Juma shooting https://t.co/uzDIgtZYgh Another political murder by Kenya police. Maybe one day this police killers will train their guns on their masters. Afterall they protect their masters daily,earn shitty pay,live in shitholes!

— Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) December 30, 2017