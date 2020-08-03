If Kenya was to be sold to China, which East African country will you move to? TZ? Wewe ulisikia wapi?

If Kenya was to be sold to China and we all get our share of the cash which East African country will you move to? I will not hesitate to go south to Tanzania. The same country where seasoned politician Mh. ‘Bwege’ was asking journalists- ulisikia wapi? – as he moved from CUF to Zito Kabwe’s ACT Wazalendo.



Recently a friend of mine called me Wanjohi, I didn’t get it. He then called me Wamashati. That’s when the window opened and I laughed, blame it on borehole water. I am glad it did not get to Jayden, I hope he doesn’t now you call him that. Kubeba jina Kenyatta si kazi ndogo. Now I hear our good President threw a cap into the air and everyone believes it fits Tanzania. I don’t think Magufuli will not wear it.

Once upon a time in our freshman year, we had a Calculus CAT on a Saturday morning. Our timetable was not well balanced. We had classes on Monday and Wednesday full day until 7pm. Then we were free with only common course on Friday afternoon which we attended by remote sensing. Thursday was campus night. What happened on Fridays I will not get into for now. I will tell you about this tall Turkana boy who lived in a room next to ours.

So this Friday we were all afraid to go for our usual plots. The Turkana chap uncorked himself and left for his hangout as usual. We had to pour water on him on Saturday morning to wake up and go for the test. The chap washed his face and off he walked slowly in silence to the test. Some of us woke up at 5am to sharpen the edges but the chap took everything in stride. We did the CAT and rushed to solidify our throats with vapour as he caught up with his sleep.

When the results came out, guess who had aced the damn thing? The Turkana chap. Sometimes in life, you just have to accept that mtu wa pombe atakulemea tu. That is how Tanzania might pip us in this fight against Covid-19. God loves all of us.

By Kenyatta Otieno via FB

