“I love Juliani to death, i can die for him”, Lilian claims

Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng’ang’a has opened up for the first time about her relationship with musician and activist Juliani.

Lillian, who was speaking to the Sunday Nation, said she only met the musician this year, for the first time ever, and that it was like ‘meeting the final piece of a jigsaw puzzle’.

“His values and mine aligned,” she told the newspaper.

According to her, relationship with Juliani is book-perfect, and every time she wakes up she reminds him that he has made her a better person than she ever was.

“I wake up with Juliani and I tell him ‘Darling, I thank God for a new day with you’,” Lilian added.

She says she was particularly drawn to him by his worldview. “Just the way he looks at life, what he values, what is important to him are the same things that are important to me,” said Lillian, adding “for me that is very rare.”

And on those who wonder how she choose the singer over a 2022 presidential candidate with connections across the globe and deep pockets, Lillian says that unlike her ex long-time partner, Juliani built his brand by the bootstraps.

“What people fail to appreciate is that Juliani, as a person, is way better because he has built his own brand himself – no appointments – and started from zero to 100.”

She further claims that as she and her lover are, however, forbidden from setting foot in Machakos, and are currently living in fear.

According to Lilian, while recently driving on a weekend out with her new flame, they were trailed by a car with dubious plates.

“The day my apartment was broken into, Juliani was somewhere and he was sure he was being followed. And for sure he was because the next day people came and took the car.”

Lilian says that her efforts to mediate a truce with her ex-partner by enlisting the help of a top city lawyer have been futile, adding that for now, she is focused on living a simple, low-key life.

Just last Thursday, Lillian called on the government to institute criminal investigations against Mutua, whom she accused of threatening her life.

In a press briefing Thursday morning, Lilian, accompanied by lawyer Philip Murgor, made damning allegations, claiming that Governor Mutua had vowed to “finish” and “crush her to ash,” following their separation a few months ago.