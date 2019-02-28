How Raila’s handshake is exposing massive corruption in Jubilee

By Sospeter O

State of the Nation is Threatened by Corruption

The greatest question on Kenyans’ minds is whether the handshake was really worth it, in the face of the corruption scandals that are being unraveled. This is an important question but these revelations would not be forthcoming without the handshake. 80 to 90% of these corruption scandals are being masterminded by the Tangatanga half of the government, and the handshake gives Uhuru the necessary political stamina to take on these corrupt cartels that are allied to Kenya’s most corrupt politician without worrying about the political consequences.

The handshake insulates Uhuru from the evil intentions of the hooligans in his government who may be intent on fighting back against the war on corruption, which is fast sealing the loopholes of their 2022 corrupt campaign fundraising networks.

Already, there are plans to discredit Uhuru right-hand men like Matiang’i and Kinyua by discrediting them as corrupt, to deflect focus from the head of the corruption snake in government. Uhuru may have achieved little, but we know why, and which half of his government is to blame but there comes a time when you cease to worry about performance but rather the preservation of the state from further decay and rot until 2022 when we shall have a revolution-like cleanup of the state.

Our state is captured, and Uhuru was in the pre-handshake era, been a victim of the Stockholm hostage syndrome, but the handshake has liberated him from the yoke of Ruto blackmail and manipulation. Uhuru should not be afraid to fight the saboteurs in his government, he has the necessary support to win any battle that he initiates.

Meanwhile former Taveta MP Hon Jackson Mwalulu says: President Uhuru Kenyatta needs to urgently address the nation on the topic of mega corruption only.

Part of that speech should/must be sackings of ministers plus other top civil servants linked to looting and their immediate arraignment in courts. Unless he (the president) has given up on his job.