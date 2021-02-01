Hon. Mike Sonko needs urgent medical appeal , might be running mad

By Osumo Generali

Mike Sonko needs urgent medical attention and not microphones to address political gatherings. The guy is FRUSTRATED and DEPRESSED. If Sonko is allowed to continue the way he might do the worst to himself.

It’s a week ago I mentioned that Sonko is behaving like someone who wants to commit suicide. The guy is working so hard to lay ground of whom will be blamed for his death. I can see it coming.

People have been angered by politics but I have never seen someone go the extent Sonko has reached. What I’m wondering how that guy became a Governor the biggest city in East and Central Africa. That was a great insult to common sense and leadership. A big shame.

William Ruto is just misusing a sick man. He gives Sonko airtime in his rallies to be spewing his madness without realising that the guy is doing no good to him. Now tell me, how many voters did Sonko convince in Machakos to vote for the the tangatanga senatorial candidate?

This is worrying.