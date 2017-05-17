HILARIOUS: MEMO to Kisii Residents as NASA Supreme Leader Rt Hon Raila Joshua VISITS Today

NASA IN KISII MEMO;

As Joshua Raila Odinga leads the NASA brigade to KISII on Wednesday, 17th May there are rules, regulations, terms and conditions which MUST be adhered to during his visit and 2 days to his arrival.

1. Personal discipline MUST be observed. No shouting aimlessly in town or anywhere where you can be heard unless you are singing NASA slogans or prayers to God.

2. All Mumbilee sycophants will be allowed to operate 50km square away from town 48hrs to the NASA rally. We allergic to their faces and their smell is not encouraged for visitors.

3. All residents, visitors and aliens in Kisii must train themselves to be saying the word Raila or NASA in every sentence of whatever they say. No matter what. (“I.e Nisaidie credit ya 20bob, NASA”,)

4. Unrespectable regalia isn’t encoraged in Gusiiland this time of glory. All red rags printed with funny names and slogans going against NASA gospel MUST be kept away from view, it might scare away possiple investors to our land.

5. The name Raila Odinga won’t be complete at any given forum without the phrase ‘President Joshua’. Tusikoseane heshima. Remember not to forget to mention that every time you addressing the president personality.

6. NASA should be a household name, The NASA anthem and prayers will be sang in every home after and before meals since its only GOD through NASA who will bring down the price of Unga. (VOLUNTARY COMPULSORY requirement.)

7. All Kisii’s are in NASA, anybody who claims otherwise is lying because no Kisii will go without Ugali and still like the ’causer’ of the temporary hunger.

8. As you are reading this you didn’t realize you’ve spoken the word ‘NASA’ 12 times, repeat for the 13th, 14th and 15th times like Gusii is NASA, Kisii’s are in NASA, you yourself you in NASA government.

WELCOME TO GUSII….

NASA permanent subscriber.

Generali Franklin samola