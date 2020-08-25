Here is the best description of ‘DEEP STATE’. DP Ruto should take note.

Photo: Deputy President William Ruto, he has asked voters to ignore threats of DP State and vote for him enmase, promising to defeat THE SYSTEM.

What is deep state? It is when the supreme Court orders servers to be opened and nobody bothers. Then you have to accept the results as announced and move on.

It is when the military take over the national National tallying centre under the supervision of Kianga, then Mwathathe then Kibicho in 2022. It is when an IEBC IT expert in charge of the server is kidnapped tortured and brutally murdered to give way to manipulation of the server with a y=204+ 12r formular, where y represents Uhuru and r represents Raila. It is when the IEBC Chairman is taken into a room, given the results to announce and warned that a sniper will be some where above in the building pointing a gun at him incase he makes a mistake. It is when Tharaka Nithi is the only County where network fails and results have to be transmitted last. This is the description of the deep state