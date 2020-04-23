Gusii Catholics plan protests against Bishop Mairura and Fr Masese, DP Ruto in the mix

The loud rumours of Catholics in Gusii are getting out of hand. And the catholics themselves are now planning mega demonstrations against the dictatorial leadership of their own Bishop Okemwa Mairura.

Embezzlement of church funds for personal use, favouritism and frustration of principled priests who dont sing Bishop’s Ruto tune is another big reason why christians are demonstrating against Bishop Mairura.

If you have been asking why DP Ruto was the automatic guest of honor to Nyabururu/Suneka churches fundraisings whose 80% went to Bishop’s personal kitty, then you’ve got an answer & everytime the Vicar General questioned where the money went was when bad blood co-existed between Bishop Mairura and his Vicar.

In a dramatic mode, Fr. Nyakundi refused to go and collect Sh 5 million from DP Ruto when he had a fundraising at Itierio ELCK on Bishop’s instructions , Fr. Masese played the role & this has definitely given him a promotion to Vicah General position as Fr. Nyakundi has been demoted to Suneka Parish. Rev.

Nyakundi freely allowed the Christians to manage the cash at Kisii town parish; something that never went well with Bishop Mairura.

Bishop Obanyi served as Vicar General of Kisii Diocese for 10 years (2004-2014) before he was elevated to Bishop in Kakamega by the Vatican. It implies there that there have been a fall out. Rev Nyakundi is very principled and forthright.

He doesn’t entertain favouritism and Ruto undertones in church matters. Again, the Vicar General essentially being the Bishops deputy could point to succession intrigues placing Rev. Masese as the preferred choice. That said, there’s no guarantee that he becomes the automatic heir to the throne.

Vicar General’s fate was sealed when he showed principled leadership in Kisii Parish. He never performed acts that required episcopal consecration to deserve demotion, neither did he perform the Bishop’s executive and judicial power! There is a hidden card behind the demotion of Fr. Nyakundi whose star has risen due to his firm and focused leadership.

That said and done, Fr. Masese and Bishop Okemwa of Kisii Diocese should be investigated for unlawful conduct in favouritism appointments of the catholic church without following the doctrine order.

“Even though the Catholic Church Vicar General is not endowed with Episcopal dignity, he cant lose office unless removal on intergrity issues, removal by deprivation, or natural causes ie death, other reasons such as resignation but transfer is another name for removal/demotion according to corresponding cannon of the old code.” Says the Canon laws.

