For a better Kenya, we must rally behind Governor Kibwana, ignore Uhuru’s elitist project Mukhisa Kituyi

Prof Kivutha Kibwana has thrown down the gauntlet. He is promising an alternative, to those who have refused to swim in the shark infested waters of kieleweke and tangatanga

Is he a formidable force, with realistic chances of victory?

Of course he will progress a few steps beyond what his fellow dons achieved, because unlike the Katama Mkangi, Mukaru Ng’ang’a, Chibule Wa Tsuma, Ole Kiyapi, etc, he has held several elective positions

But nonetheless, he may not go so far, because his candidature is deficient of a constituency critical in winning a presidential election in Kenya

History has taught us that the country is tribal to the marrow, and presidency is only achieved if one manages to gather his tribesmen together, lock them inside a basket and walk with it to a bargaining table, for coalitions

This means for him to leave the category of “others in the race” he must take advantage of the prevailing season of political madness, to dethrone Kalonzo from Ukambani kingpinship, then walk into the second phase which is seeking coalitions

Otherwise, he won’t get further than Kaluyu, or what’s the name of that man who threatened to test his free-falling skills from Anniversary Towers, if he isn’t cleared to contest presidency

He must also have pockets as deep as those of his competitors. I hope he pinched county money in desirable quantities

Kenyans are a queer people. They love poor candidates and stories the poverty of the leaders impress them, but at the same time, they want money meaning, you must be filthy wealthy and very poor at the same time.

But what if say DP Ruto drops out of the race, backs Governor Kivutha Kibwna given the fact that he will not amount to anything since the system is determined to block him and on the other hand Uhuru dumps everybody else and endorses Dr Mukhisa Kituyi?

When elections come, Kenyans visit the home of the aspirants in huge delegations, for money. They also abandon their farms and camp at the trading centres, palms stretched, for handouts

You don’t give them money, you are declared a mad man

If he hasn’t assembled a war chest sufficient to fund the above, he will remain an “others”, alongside Dr Ekuru Aukot, Jirongo, and other brokers

Lest you forget, apart from being an exemplary governor, he has been an NCEC activist where he held a prominent position, he has also been MP and a cabinet minister

The former UON law lecturer is a scholar par excellence, from a A level at Machakos Boys, to a bachelor’s of Law at UON, two master’s from Harvard and London University and a doctorate from George Washington

He hasn’t built any dam inside his stomach

If Kenyans were sane, he would be the ideal candidate. Unfortunately, they are not

By Jerome Ogola via Facebook