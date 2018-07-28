Finally It’s Dalmas Otieno Vs Ochilo Ayacko In Migori Senate Race

ANALYSIS Y: MIGORI SENATORIAL BY-ELECTION

By Meshack Odhiambo

Finally it is Dalmas Otieno vs Ochillo Ayacko.

It’s obvious that Migori Senator will come from the larger Rongo (Rongo/Awendo constituencies). The race is therefore between Dalmas and Ochillo.

The following factors will work against Ochillo.

1. Direct nomination

2. Gov. Okoth Obado factor

3. Kuria & Luhya community factor

4. NASA fall-out

5. Poor development track record

6. Inconsistency (mara Governor, mara SRC, mara Ambassador, now Senator!).

Factors in favour of Ochillo:

1. Intact support base

2. Sympathy votes

3. Raila Odinga factor

4. ODM Party factor

The following factors will work against Dalmas:

1. Raila Odinga factor

2. ODM party factor

Factors in favour of Dalmas:

1. One of the best development track records in Kenya

2. Massive influence nationally and even regionally.

3. Gov. Obado support

4. Handshake politics

5. Disgruntled former Mps support

OPINION POLL:

1. RONGO

Ochillo – 10% Dalmas – 90%

2. AWENDO

Ochillo – 70% Dalmas – 30%

3. URIRI

Ochillo – 30% Dalmas – 70%

4. SUNA EAST

Ochillo – 90% Dalmas – 10%

5. SUNA WEST

Ochillo – 65% Dalmas – 35%

6. NYATIKE

Ochillo – 55% Dalmas – 45%

7. KURIA WEST

Ochillo 20% Dalmas – 80%

8. KURIA EAST

Ochillo 15% Dalmas – 85%

AGGREGATE:

Dalmas Otieno = 56%

Ochillo Ayacko = 44%

Hon. Dalmas Otieno is likely to become the 2nd Senator of Migori County.

Assumptions:

1. Voter turnout will be equal in each of the 8 constituencies.

2. No massive rigging