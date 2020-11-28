Fake hustler DP Ruto coils tail, praises BBI leaving Kalenjins orphaned, who will lead RV?

Deputy President William Ruto who has been at the forefront calling for amendments to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report seems to have had a change of heart, after declaring support for some of the changes made to the report.

Taking to twitter, the Deputy President said that a new article introduced in the proposed BBI Constitution Bill will address the needs of the ordinary Kenyans- (Hustlers).

He mentioned that the article will have guaranteed minimum returns for all farmers, as well as address the challenges other small-scale traders face.

“NEW article 11A in the BBI Constitution bill INTRODUCED AFTER Bomas will ANCHOR the ORDINARY PEOPLES’ Hustler economics of wheelbarrow, boda×2, mama mboga, pastoralists/butchers & GUARANTEED MINIMUM RETURNS on coffee, tea, korosho, sukari, maize. BOTTOM UP NOT TRICKLE-DOWN ECONOMICS,” read William Ruto’s tweet.

— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 27, 2020



His words come a few days after the BBI bill was made public and a signature collection drive launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, where they target to have at least 4 million signatures as part of the process leading to the referendum.

The new article (11A) in the Constitution amendment bill talks about the Economy and Shared prosperity.

LIAR! It was there BEFORE Bomas, at Bomas and NOW. WORD FOR WORD. Did you even read the Bomas document? @DonaldBKipkorir @gladyswanga https://t.co/bHiWSpbjNt — Hon. Junet Mohamed, CBS (@JunetMohamed) November 27, 2020

2. Today, TANGATANGA Leadership looked for only One Article Article 11A that deals with Intellectual Property to say it refers to HUSTLERS Economy … Nothing can be further from the truth … Intellectual Property is Knowledge-Based, Hustler Economy is brawn & theft. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) November 27, 2020

3. The farcical surrender of TangaTanga to the BBI Reggae is the worst political surrender since the surrender of Japanese Emperor Hirohito after WW2 … That cost of BBI Referendum won’t change whether it is opposed or not, shows TangaTanga Ideology was vacuous & fraudulent. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) November 27, 2020

For long, TangaTanga were openly hostile to BBI Constitutional Amendment saying it was creating Jobs for Dynasties & increasing the Wage Bill! But they are now clinging on a Clause that supports “Intellectual Property” to say IP is wheelbarrows & Mama Mboga🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) November 27, 2020