Exposed: Plot to extend Uhuru and MPs’ term due to COVID-19, Government of National Unity loading !

By Hn. Weston Wanjohi

COVID-19 will force us to extend MUTHAMAKI’s term as well as that of the current Parliament by simply introducing a transition clause in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report. We will also form a transitional Government of National Unity during that period. Someone inform this guy that he is spending sleepless nights for an election and system that will not be there.

Let him respect his future Prime minister, the one and only Mt Kenya Kingpin.



Meanwhile

MUTHAMAKI has finally sanitized Jubilee Party, leaving the guy from Sugoi with only one option – to find a new political vehicle for his 2022 presidential race.

Muthamaki now has 💯 firm grip on the party, sample this;

1️⃣. Ruto’s remnants have been either kicked out or stripped of powers.

2️⃣. Muthamaki has succeeded in reconstituting the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Management Committee (NMC).

3️⃣. Key Ruto ally since their days at the United Republican Party, Mr Joseph Mulili, who had been serving as the Jubilee deputy finance director, has been kicked out.

4️⃣. My friend Nick Bore, Jubilee Party’s director of membership stationed at the party’s Pangani office, was also deprived of crucial duties over claims of having links with Ruto. Bore a gentleman was not sacked like others but denied access to crucial membership data held at the Registrar of Political Parties domain.

With the changes in the NEC, the President’s camp now hopes to ratify party decisions with ease.

*Time up Mr Deputy President!*

kanyanga inje na utembeze kiatu, Jubilee party is now back to its owners and infact it has already formed a Coalition with KANU and ready to form a super Coalition with ODM, Wiper and other likeminds.