Exposed: How world Billionaires planned to reduce the number of Doctors in Kenya

By Dr. Wandia Njoya via FB

In 2015, a plan was rolled out to reduce the number of doctors in Kenya’s public healthcare system. The plan, reported in People Daily, was intended to create a pool of unemployed doctors who would be available as cheap vibarua for private hospitals. Among the participants of the plan? Gates Foundation and the World Bank.

Shortly after, venture capital like Abraaj Group came to monetize healthcare as lipakamatender was raging. They bought out local hospitals and as a way to prepare for Kenyans running away from the defunded and destaffed public hospitals. Who was one of the funders of Abraaj? Gates Foundation.

And can you imagine the cynicism of that plan? Crush public hospitals to push the small cohort of the middle class into private hospitals and leave the majority poor wajisort. In fact, Abraaj was asked about what would happen to the poor who couldn’t afford their hospitals, and they said they were not targeting that market.

Around that time, UN was proposing privatization our healthcare. Who sponsored the UN report?

Yep.

Eventually I noticed a pattern. Bill Gates was saying at the time that Africa didn’t need specialized medicine. We just needed vaccine bottles and pills because Africa’s problems were fairly “easy” to solve. Basically, he thought that Africa didn’t need specialists for the expensive, non communicable diseases, and that we needed just large scale medications for diseases from sex (HIV), insects (malaria), bacteria (TB), filth (cholera) and wildlife (ebola).

About a year ago, when we challenged CBC, the justifying documents we received from KICD was an experiment in Philadelphia public schools, largely black, of competency based curriculum. Who sponsored the experiment?

Yep.

And the criticism of the teachers was just what we were saying here. The curriculum was a cynical, dumbed down mashup to rush black kids through school quickly, graduate and join the work force without really caring what social and cultural knowledge they needed as blacks in America.

American teachers have complained about how the Gates Foundation has de-professionalized teaching through crazy, neoliberal projects.

When someone asked Gates what he thought of Dambisa Moyo’s book on how aid makes Africa dependent and badly governed, Gates called her book “evil.”

This isn’t about hatred, although he has paid enough media houses to make you Kenyans think so. I have talked about all these things before, several times, but people didn’t spot the common denominator. So I have no apologies to make for my criticism of his impact on the Africa. And all those Kenyans who have called me self-righteous and paranoid should be ashamed.

If they simply used the search button and read my writings over the last 5 years, they would know that covid isn’t the first I’ve raised questions. But no. When it’s a rich white man, black African men have no self-pride and they decide that an African woman can’t think. She’s being emotional.

And I am proudly so.