DP Ruto roasted badly after celebrating meeting with the late President Moi’s top aide Lee Njiru

William Ruto: Down memory lane with veteran journalist and former director of the Presidential Press Service Lee Njiru. His is a story of consistent brilliance, illustriousness, commitment to quality, loyalty and dedication to Service. Njiru is a star, a legend and a gentleman whose contribution to the public service is worth emulating.

Comments/roasted by badly by netizens

Kamasasa Amos Ephraim: Ruto, dont force relationships. When a family doesnt want you, pick up your rags and move on. Getting cosy to the former house helps of your competitors paints you as an evil man.

Elijah Mutai: You can’t talk about brilliance when you are still relying on Farouk Kibet’s advice. Uasin Gishu si ya mama ya mtu



Data Ke: I just hope that Lee has taught you the things that you completely failed to learn from President Daniel Moi, the the small things that have cost you Presidency!

Mwangi Francis: Double speak , he will tell you how loyalty pays. He will tell you how things go on when someone doesn’t sabotage his boss’s projects. But one thing i know for sure he will help you with nothing

Bogetaorio Dan: How’s that helping the poor people sleeping hungry at Sugoi while you are busy with photo shoots?

Godfrey Njihia Kaguthi: Francis Atwoli told you to stop getting words of wisdom and counsel from the likes of Sudi,Kuria and Aisha Jumwa,am sure Lee told you to respect the president and GM,it’s unfortunate that it’s too little too late ,you’re already a spoilt misleader,tainted with CorRUpTiOn and other heinous acts



Onyango Ochieng Jr: What was so hard for you to say that he also works for GIDEON MOI? I hope this is not asymptomatic jealousy bwana DP!

Dickson Kirui: You are missing state house….. Sikuizi huko stressed hapa fb…. Uhuru aliacha kuwa mlevi wewe ukaanza.

Muraya Githae Kìrathimo: He cheated you that there is a secret left by mzee moi he wanted to reveal to you? Presidency ni viusasa