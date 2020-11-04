‘DP Ruto cannot campaign against BBI’- Uhuru tells leaders in a closed door meeting

By Wahome Thuku via FB

PRESIDENT Uhuru Kenyatta has made the most candid disclosure of the reasons for the fallout between him and his deputy William Ruto.

Uhuru made the unprecedented revelation while addressing a closed door meeting of MPs and leader during the BBI retreat in Naivasha.

The President took the legislators through the journey he had come with his deputy including the selection of the BBI Steering Committee.

The President revealed that out of the seven slots that Jubilee was allocated in the BBI committee, Uhuru picked 4 members and asked Ruto to provide three names. – John Seei, Agnes Kavindu andJames Matundura

An emotional Uhuru told the MPs that while he was keen on uniting the country, the DP was fixated on the 2022 succession politics and campaigns.

The MPs kept interrupting his speech with cheers and chanting in acknowledgment as the president went through portions of the BBI, questioning why the deputy and his supporters were opposing it.

Uhuru said he had decided to spill the beans at Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the document, but the DP walked to him at the dais and asked him not to make the disclosure.

Many voters who supported Uhuruto in 2017 have been demanding to hear from the President’s mouth why he fell out with his deputy.

President Uhuru lamented that some of the leaders who had taken part in the BBI process were busy spreading lies on the same document.