Does USA President Trump consult Uhuru on political rhetoric or its the work Cambridge Analytica? Amazing speech at RNC

America is up to the toughest and most unique elections in their history.

I listened to Trump and his daughter speak at the Republican Convention, and man, whoever who wrote those speeches, did a superb job. The first 20 minutes of Trump’s speech sounded like something Obama can say. Ivana on the other hand is erudite, and gave a speech that does not shy from uncomfortable things like her dad and how he uses Twitter, but she twisted it to say that paps does it for the country.

It doesn’t matter that one could pick lies from Trump’s speech. What matters is that his speech appeals to White Americans of all shades. By championing Law and Order, speaking openly against the anarchy in Democratic run cities, by championing the right to bear guns, reduce taxes and all, Trump knows that white people are the majority and that is music to their ears. Emphasis is especially on his belief and support to the police force that is under attack. White people understand the role the police play in propping up the racial structure that runs the country and can easily be assuaged.

But one thing he keeps scoring on the best and Trevor Noah observed is that Democrats can be never beat Trump on the patriotism card.

It is something the democratic elites have missed the last few years. Obama had his moment to champion an American for all. Now America is insular with a shrinking economy, a rising and unstoppable China, and that means, Trump’s message will resonate with more white people.

And with campaign rhetoric, Trump is smart. He dismantled Biden and would love to see Biden’s comeback. And by insisting that Biden took ideas from crazy Bernie, he said that the Democrats have an extreme Socialist agenda that has no place in America.

There is something my professor in States told me that I confirm every days, “Americans would soon embrace a foolish capitalist as a president than dare think of a brilliant socialist like Bernie.”

Not to say that Bernie and his ideas can’t work in America, but Bernie is far ahead of his time.

And man. Trump is the master of equivoque, very sublime even when people take his more direct messages too seriously. It is the unsaid things in his speech that work like magic.

When Biden picked Kamala, he said, he didn’t expect that because Kamala was so nasty to Biden, essentially saying that he emphathized with Biden. He managed to ‘other’ Kamala so cleverly and anyone would get the message he was sending.

A more qualified political friend, more knowledgeable in American politics told me that by being bullied to pick Kamala Harris, the Democrats lost the votes of White Women. White women missed out on Hillary Clinton becoming the first woman and being sidelined for Kamala, they will respond in kind. Even worse, Kamala and Biden, for all their rhetoric, most blacks do have their misgivings about the two, given their policies as legislators.

Republicans know white people are the majority. They have decided to appeal to their sensibilities primarily and everyone else comes second. Democrats want to appeal to everyone and have given minorities a voice(not a bad thing) but we all know how that works in politics where the majority rules.

Lastly, there is something New York Times Frank Bruni wrote a while back when Ilhan Omar and AOC caused storms in America. He said that Trump is likely to turn them into campaign material by making them to be the visible symbols of the Democratic Party. He has asked Biden to denounce some of the pronouncements of Ilhan and AoC. He knows Biden can’t. But he uses that to attack Biden for failing to stand up for what is American that has become increasingly under attack.

The Democrats lack any coherent message to rally their troops around other than their hatred and contempt for Trump. Nothing much in the way of the economy, which is Trump’s central.message.

The Democrats needed a Bill Clinton, who not only rode on the “It is the economy, stupid” slogan and but also discovered a way to appeal to white voters by sending out a strong message in Law and Order.

Trump will win. A landslide.

PS: This analysis is based on my observations. I am no political expert. Make of them what you want.



By Silas Gisiora Nyanchwani via FB