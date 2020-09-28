Dennis itumbi hits out at Atwoli and Murathe, calls them KEMSA THIEVES

By Dennis Itumbi

We have people who have SIDE HUSTLES – but have a Problem with Hustle.

Vice Chairmen of Parties who are Brokers for Kemsa as a Side Hustle but have an issue with Hustling

MPs who have Online Gossip pages and Goons for hire as a Side Hustle but have issues with Hustling

Trade Unionists who have Press Conferences and Illusions for a Side Hustle, but have issues with Hustling

Lawyers, who have Blogging as a Side Hustle, but have a problem with Hustling

Presidential candidates, with Sanitization booths as a Side Hustle, but have a problem with Hustlers

We believe in our hustle and respect all legal side hustles

Hustling is NOT a Story or a Narrative.

Hustling is a lifestyle.

It is our Story.

It is my Story.

Unpack. Redefine. Try all you can.

But remember, it is something I have gone through.

I share that story with all Hustlers.

We wake up everyday, all of us in #HustlerNation determined to do our best and reach the next level, we hustle passionately.

It is You. It is me.

I am Ruto the Chicken Seller, with a father whose name I do not know.

You are Ruto, who defied the odds and his destiny to be who he is.

We are Ruto, in our different fortunes of the hustle, we stretch our hands for one or two hustlers to reach one or two steps from where they are.

We are Hustlers. We are WsR

We are HUSTLER NATION.