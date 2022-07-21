Karua defeats “Aibu wa rice” in the deputy presidential debate

DEPUTY PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE 2022 AT CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY,JULY 19,2022
▪︎ Impression and overall appearance: Gachagua-83% Karua-82%
▪︎ Relevance to items of debate: Gachagua 50% Karua 80%%
▪︎ Articulation: Gachagua 73% Karua 74%
▪︎ Objectivity: Gachagua- 49% Karua 68%
▪︎ Eloquence: Gachagua 76% Karua 79%
▪︎ Diction and Decorum: Gachagua:56% Karua 88%
▪︎ Demenour: Gachagua-73% Karua-64%
▪︎ Content/Substance: Gachagua 65 Karua 74%
▪︎ Precision and Factuality: Gachagua 60% Karua 75%
▪︎ Clarity: Gachagua 67% Karua 72%
▪︎ Humour -Gachagua-60% Karua-51%
▪︎ Ability to use logic and self-restraint to refute or defend arguments and criticism from opponent: Gachagua-56% Karua-74%
▪︎ Speech Tone, speed and audibility Gachagua 82% Karua: 81%
▪︎ Adherence to rules of Debate: Gachagua: 75% Karua 83%
OVERALL PERFORMANCE IN DEPUTY PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE 2022
HON.GACHAGUA GEOFREY RIGATHI
66.07%
HON. KARUA MARTHA WANGARI
74.64%
Comments
Does a student's performance report card add to 100%? Each subject (parameter) is independent and the total possible core for each subject is 100%). The overall score for each candidate is then calculated. Martha easily beat that conniving loudmouth… whatever his name is. Just wondering: he quickly enumerated the money he made at each pit stop ( ministries)… in millions. Was that total emoluments or something else?
The kenya Kwisha crowd is a band of populist thieves who would spell doom were they to capture state power. Talk of state capture which by they way they have no idea what it means as lay Martha schooled the semi-alliterate opponent.
The report card is cooked one that has no merit. Could you imbecile produce the marking scheme so that the whole world knows how your uji filled empty skull typical of my Kenya zombies arrived on those marks on your report card.
In the absence of the marking scheme, your reply stand cooked in favour of a azimio la wachawi and majambazi whore.
Geti geke! what a kare!
