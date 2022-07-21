Karua defeats “Aibu wa rice” in the deputy presidential debate

DEPUTY PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE 2022 AT CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY,JULY 19,2022

▪︎ Impression and overall appearance: Gachagua-83% Karua-82%

▪︎ Relevance to items of debate: Gachagua 50% Karua 80%%

▪︎ Articulation: Gachagua 73% Karua 74%

▪︎ Objectivity: Gachagua- 49% Karua 68%

▪︎ Eloquence: Gachagua 76% Karua 79%

▪︎ Diction and Decorum: Gachagua:56% Karua 88%

▪︎ Demenour: Gachagua-73% Karua-64%

▪︎ Content/Substance: Gachagua 65 Karua 74%

▪︎ Precision and Factuality: Gachagua 60% Karua 75%

▪︎ Clarity: Gachagua 67% Karua 72%

▪︎ Humour -Gachagua-60% Karua-51%

▪︎ Ability to use logic and self-restraint to refute or defend arguments and criticism from opponent: Gachagua-56% Karua-74%

▪︎ Speech Tone, speed and audibility Gachagua 82% Karua: 81%

▪︎ Adherence to rules of Debate: Gachagua: 75% Karua 83%

OVERALL PERFORMANCE IN DEPUTY PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE 2022

HON.GACHAGUA GEOFREY RIGATHI

66.07%

HON. KARUA MARTHA WANGARI

74.64%