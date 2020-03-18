Dear Uhuru, prayer alone will not help stop Coronavirus, give the poor MONEY to survive

Top legal scholars in the country are asking president Uhuru to do more in the war against spread of Coronavirus, they noted that prayers alone will not do much and instead asked the president to consider rescuing the poor especially those who depend on casual labour .
See twitter exchange between Harvard educated Prof Makau Mutua, York university alumni Dr Willy Mutunga and Cornel University alumni Ahmednassir Abdullahi:
Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC @ahmednasirlaw
With the exception of Kenya(which has resorted to PRAYERS)the rest of the world is addressing the Coronavirus through EMERGENCY POWERS, WARTIME POWERS, SCIENTIFIC TOOLS & huge financial resources.Looks like Kenya’s COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE lies in PRAYERS @makaumutua @WehliyeMohamed
Prof Makau Mutua @makaumutua
PRAYERS won’t help Kenya combat the coronavirus PANDEMIC. Let’s stop this SUPERSTITION and return to SCIENCE. This PRIMORDIALISM and NAÏVETÉ could WIPE us off the face of the map. Remember how Maji Maji rebellion ended — Kinjikitile Ngwale’s “dawa” didn’t turn German bullets to water. There’s no recorded evidence prayers ever defeated an enemy or a killer virus. Besides, people will GATHER in crowds to pray and infect each other. Let’s tell the truth.
Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) @WMutunga
Replying to
@makaumutua
Makau: Is there anything wrong with the integration of prayers and science ? Our Kamba people are going to Kwausya mamanye muimu uu wiitwa ata…Libations are being poured to ask ancestors to intercede and save us. Let’s use all scientific and religious arrows in our quiver
Disappointed but relieved face
Prof Makau Mutua @makaumutua
Replying to
@ahmednasirlaw
and
@WMutunga
ALL religion — Kamba or Arab (Islam) — is about myth/legend. That’s how moral codes/religions are created/universalized by crusades, jihads, commerce, military conquest, cultural domination, and hegemony. It’s the history of the two IMPERIAL religions — Islam and Christianity.
Comments
Anonymous says
the election vampire thief should first resign with his abyss regime of the day with a whole house of shits from mt Kenya.
May all the major Blues, Green and Grey flies fly all the ways to state house and all his residence together with his crime handshake zombie and give them the disease for free – so that they can spent all those trillions of our taxes they’ve been looting with the little IQs they have.
Coronavirus don’t miss to visit all the deep state members and state house and all ODM handshake zombies.
Elisha George says
Kenyans ! you undermine even God? let the writer of this artical be informed that this is a blasphemy of hight order… you put material things first, God second, shame on you and shame on you again… the angels dont use money but they live happily in glory of God.