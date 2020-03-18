Dear Uhuru, prayer alone will not help stop Coronavirus, give the poor MONEY to survive

Top legal scholars in the country are asking president Uhuru to do more in the war against spread of Coronavirus, they noted that prayers alone will not do much and instead asked the president to consider rescuing the poor especially those who depend on casual labour .

See twitter exchange between Harvard educated Prof Makau Mutua, York university alumni Dr Willy Mutunga and Cornel University alumni Ahmednassir Abdullahi:

With the exception of Kenya(which has resorted to PRAYERS)the rest of the world is addressing the Coronavirus through EMERGENCY POWERS, WARTIME POWERS, SCIENTIFIC TOOLS & huge financial resources.Looks like Kenya’s COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE lies in PRAYERS @makaumutua @WehliyeMohamed

PRAYERS won’t help Kenya combat the coronavirus PANDEMIC. Let’s stop this SUPERSTITION and return to SCIENCE. This PRIMORDIALISM and NAÏVETÉ could WIPE us off the face of the map. Remember how Maji Maji rebellion ended — Kinjikitile Ngwale’s “dawa” didn’t turn German bullets to water. There’s no recorded evidence prayers ever defeated an enemy or a killer virus. Besides, people will GATHER in crowds to pray and infect each other. Let’s tell the truth.

Makau: Is there anything wrong with the integration of prayers and science ? Our Kamba people are going to Kwausya mamanye muimu uu wiitwa ata…Libations are being poured to ask ancestors to intercede and save us. Let’s use all scientific and religious arrows in our quiver

Prof Makau Mutua @makaumutua

ALL religion — Kamba or Arab (Islam) — is about myth/legend. That’s how moral codes/religions are created/universalized by crusades, jihads, commerce, military conquest, cultural domination, and hegemony. It’s the history of the two IMPERIAL religions — Islam and Christianity.