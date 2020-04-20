Dear DP Ruto, your enemies are now more lethal, tighten your security

This story by Gordon Opiyo talks to DP Ruto directly, he should take precaution and know that at his position now as the deputy president his enemies are more lethal than when he was a chicken seller, KANU youth winger or MP for Eldoret North.

By Gordon Opiyo

3 am Thought

The Evil Eye

Today, I was just reflecting on the milestones in life as I sat down with Mama Watoto. Remembering all the challenges we have gone through together.

But one thing that struck me later as I was going through the scriptures in meditation is this :Very few people are happy at your progress.

Very few people are glad that you are moving from one level to another.

They may pretend to be happy…. But very few, and I mean very few…maybe your mother, father and a supportive brother or sister (who will be relieved that hakuna kuomba omba) will be happy. Maybe your friends who will benefit from the lifting.

For a couple of years we stayed in Kariobangi South in a one bedroom house kwa Plot….. In that place very few notice you, you are just in the crowd, hence hakuna attention Sana. Maybe a ka neighbor who will notice that you bought a new TV, ama Sofa mpya… But you are still below the radar…..

Then God blessed the work of my hands, and got more writing space at the Sunday Standard… Those days, media business was doing pretty well…. Though I was still a correspondent without any contract, I rarely got less than 90k per month. So I moved up the ladder kidogo. I got a maisonette in Buru Buru Phase in. It was a beautiful place that had a double compound and a very big Maembe Dodo tree…. Very beautiful place….. Suddenly, I started getting attention. Suddenly, the number of visitors increased, suddenly, I was being invited to gatherings about this and that…. However, apparently, not everyone was happy. Then in early 2000s, when Jacaranda Estate was completed, I moved in. At that time the with tarmac ended in Savanah, Kamindi Supermarket and Mayanja road was non existent… It was an estate to behold, and suddenly, I got more attention. Very senior guys started visiting me. The spacious 4 bedroom with huge SQ was a sight to behold…… But every time I went up, challenges increased.. You realize that you were more peaceful and happy in Kariobangi South, where you were below the radar. When you were just part of the crowd, part of big group walking from Buru or Raunda into KSouth….

When I rose and moved from Jacaranda to Kitusuru…. That is when thunder hit me … Kumbe it was doing press ups right from the time I was in Buru…. I fell with a thud. Ile kuanguka mbaya….

And that is when I started learning some realities about life….

You see, every time you rise, you somehow need extra caution.

In Mathare North, I used to stay without even knowing what padlock was. There was very little to worry about… But every step I made, security increased. In Kariobangi South, we had one Maasai guarding a whole street. In Buru, we had about three Watchmen in an enclosed Court. In Jacaranda it was the same… But in Kitusuru, many of my neighbors had armed security. My immediate neighbor, a Judge had several AP officers in the house. That was in addition to the Estate security.

In reflection, I noted that the higher you go, the more enemies you get, anf and the more vigilance you have to apply.

Whereas in Kariobangi and Mathare North, I could laugh laugh fwaa with people around, when I reached Kitusuru, it was different. A cold simple wave sufficed.

As is it in the physical, so is it in the Spiritual realm.

You need extra vigilance when you are going up. There are people after you. They want to finish you. You need extra caution.

If you reach Kitusuru, you will most likely need armed security. You will most likely need a license to carry a gun. Not because you are evil, but because guys are evil. They are after bringing you down.

That is the blunder I made. I reached up there fast, without knowing the rules of the game. I reached there lakini I was just laughing laughing fwaa… Kumbe I didn’t know that kufika kwangu hapo ili Uma watu… I fell hard, very very very very very very hard and asked myself. “what happened?”

As I picked up the pieces, I rose again, but this time with that mindset. The mindset of being extra vigilant.

You can’t sleep around ovyo ovyo. You can’t be a womanizer and survive very long up there. You can’t be laughing laughing fwaa with women and survive in Kitusuru… In Mathare North, you can do all that…. But in Kitusuru, you cannot.

If you do that, utajipata Nairobian Page 1.

You can’t keep company of people with carefree attitude and survive in Kitusuru…

The list can go on and on.

More importantly, you have to up your relationship with God. It is God who sustains you.

Remember, the higher you go, the more lethal your enemies are. And the tighter your security level should get.

There is always an Evil eye after your downfall…

This is the mindset I wish African leaders would get when dealing with others like China and Europe…. We need extra vigilance.

This is the mindset that you have to develop as your business grows.

This is the mindset that you need as you get that promotion…..

This is the mindset that you need as you near your marriage day……

Increase your security as you increase in your blessings…..

Beware of the Evil Eye that wants you to fall