Dear DP Ruto, I warned you will be kicked out of Jubilee. Sasa umeachwa kwa mataa

I WARNED YOU EARLY. I TOLD YOU THAT YOU WILL ULTIMATELY BE KICKED OUT OF THE JUBILEE PARTY.

🚫Sasa “Kanyanga inje na utembeze kiatu.” Kanyanga kubwa kubwa, Jubilee/KANU Coalition iko na wenyewe and ready to join ODM, Wiper and other likeminds in forming a 2022 super alliance, the Surebet.

1️⃣. WE all know that your reaction was triggered by Uhuru Kenyatta’s confirmation that nothing can stop reggae. It never came to us as a surprise because your comments came just a day after Uhuru Kenyatta said that there was a need to change the Constitution to ensure that it meets the growing aspirations for Kenyans. We know that this did not go down well with you just like the Jubilee/KANU Coalition agreement.

2️⃣. Let it be clear that the Majority in Mt Kenya will not dump the Jubilee party and follow you to a political party with a funny name and/or URP reincarnated.

3️⃣. Hosting political brokers from Mt Kenya will not change anything. Naskia Ngina wa Nakuru na Hon. Ngunjiri wanapanga delegation from Nakuru wakuje Karen on Monday, that’s a waste of time Mr Deputy President. Jubilee was the bond between you and Mt Kenya!

4️⃣. You said on a national television that a party which sponsored you has been hijacked by busybodies …..our question is, what are you still doing in the party? Why can’t you resign and walk away with the 1.4M URP vote because we do not need it. Jaramogi resigned in 1966 when he could not bear it anymore, what are you waiting for Mr Deputy President?

5️⃣. I do not hate you Mr Deputy President as people allege, we have the same blood. And infact I am the only Kikuyu who has always and openly stood with you withregard to 2007 PEV and Weston BUT politically I support Gideon Moi because he is smarter and better and most importantly, we as Rift Valley cannot risk following you to the opposition.



TUAMBIANE UKWELI MR DEPUTY PRESIDENT!

1️⃣. Mt Kenya will not join URP or a party with a funny name. This simply means that you will not be President because the Kalenjin alone cannot make you President. A divided Mt Kenya will not help much.

2️⃣. You are not genuine Mr Deputy President, you opposed the the new constitution in 2010 BUT now in 2020 you are saying that you need to be persuaded to see reasons for change of the 2010 constitution you opposed.

3️⃣. You should stop misleading Kenyans that you worked very hard for Uhuru Kenyatta to be president. How much did you contribute financially?

Who knows, maybe you were an item in Uhuru Kenyatta’s budget as alleged.

4️⃣. You do not deserve to succeed H.E Uhuru Kenyatta Mr Deputy President because you are not a straight forward person considering that you denied that you disputed the 2007 presidential results yet there is enough evidence to prove that you disputed the results live on television.

Evidence; https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10216961123559658&id=1213291826

5️⃣. You must stop practicing doubt Standards. You say there is something wrong with juniors who insult their seniors yet you usually sit back and watch as Nyoro, Sudi, Ichung’wa, Alice, Ngunjiri et al hurl insults at your party leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

HARD FACTS;

1️⃣. We fear you not because you are a push over politically. You are not as strong as most people have been made to believe, sample this.

🚫In 2011 You (Ruto) to Raila: We weren’t invited to ODM, we formed it.

🚫 You (Ruto) in 2020 to Uhuru Kenyatta: We weren’t invited to the Jubilee Party, we formed it.

🚫 You (Ruto) Today: I AM READY TO LEAVE JUBILEE.

2️⃣. You (Ruto) messed up your chances of being President 2022 by violating the 48 Laws of Power, law 1 that states : Never outshine the master.

3️⃣. I repeat not all Mt Kenya will dump their own TNA turned Jubilee for URP or a new party with a funny name.

4️⃣. You (Ruto) should forget the solid Uhuruto Mt Kenya support you jointly got with Uhuru in 2017 because Mt Kenya will not follow you to URP reincarnate.

5️⃣. You (Ruto) should forget the solid Riftvalley vote Uhuruto got in 2017 because most Any Government in power (AGIP) communities mostly found in the Riftvalley will not follow you to the opposition.

Hn. Weston Wanjohi Cde