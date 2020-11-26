Dear DP Ruto, don’t give up, you can stop reggae at the County Assemblies, give MCAs millions

Photo: BBI co-captain Engineeer Raila Amolo Odinga at a past BBI function

We have gone through the wilderness of anger and marginalization. We can see the Promised Land ahead. But the Promised Land will never come to us. We have to go to it. That was, and that remains the condition for getting to the Promised Land. #BBISignatureLaunch pic.twitter.com/V6DQk5NHQ1 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) November 25, 2020



By Wahome Thuku:

THE BBI train has left the first station with the collection of signatures.

NOW if you are one of those who are opposed to a final referendum, let me give you a tip on where to stop reggae. It’s at the County Assemblies.

What do I mean?

In one week, over one million signatures will have been collected, verified and taken to IEBC.

Infact there is even a BBI portal to give your signature online. Infact by Sunday all signatures will be in. Kenyans are not slow learners.

The IEBC will not even need two days. The Bill is ready. In two days they send the Bill to MCA in all the 47 counties.

This is where you can stop reggae at the earliest opportunity. If more that half of the County Assemblies vote NO to the Bill, mambo kwisha. Reggae stops for good.

So now, imagine an MCA who is claiming to oppose a referendum yet he votes YES at the County Assembly. That would be the mother of all hypocrisy. Why vote YES then vote NO in a referendum which you could have stopped?

If you are reading this, please tell your MCA to declare one stand. If he votes Yes at the assembly, let him NEVER ever tell you to vote NO in the Referendum.

The ball is coming to their feet. Wacheze kama wao. No fooling Kenyans. If you are NO, you stand on the right and if you are YES go to the left. Mambo ya consensus ingine hakuna.

Even with the SIGNATURE launch there is still a real chance at CONSENSUS for a NON-DIVISIVE referendum that will give kenyans the opportunity to EXPRESS themselves without an US vs THEM, WIN vs LOSE contest. UNITY is the STRENGTH needed to fight COVID19 and organise the ECONOMY. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 25, 2020

MC Kiplangat Buzeki: BBI train has taken off, it’s either you’re in the train or in the capsizing canoe of those opposing it.

But what you should not dare don’t stand in front of BBI train we shall smash you like roasted potatoes.!

Kariuki Thomas: We thank president Uhuru for accepting the document to be edited for accommodate the majority who thought if could have been brought the way it was initially, a No vote is inevitable.

Ngacha Rics: Signature are already 1million + …reggae tunasimamisha kwa ballot to ensure the whole ruBBIsh is discarded without blaming some people.

Mwisukue Wa Mulei: I’m waiting to see how Nairobi and the great county of Makueni assemblies vote, if it passes it might be expensive to shoulder let’s hope things are going to be better going forward.