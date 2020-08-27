Dear camp Ruto , you are not being hounded by deep state cabal, reality is; NO HONOR AMONG HOUNDS, THIEVES.

Photo: Hon David Murathe is accused by camp Ruto of orchestrating the war against Tanga Tanga using State organs.

By Mtumishi C N

Do You describe what is happening to Tanga Tanga as being hounded?

As Secretary General of RPP who worked closely with Nyayo Hse torture chamber survivors, Mwakenya DTM exiles etc I know who the oppressor is and who is being oppressed.

No hounding, no rights of Tanga Tanga goons have been violated by The deep state cabal. Just that there has never been honor among thieves.. REPEAT, NO HONOR AMONG HOUNDS, THIEVES.

They have no honor among themselves.

Lack of honor among thieves and murderers does not make the excluded hyena rights violated turn the hyena into a victim of the bigger hyena. Which rights have been violated? MAY BE RUTOLITES’ RIGHT TO LOOT may be? Which rights? Rights to loot with Uhurus cabal?

Uhuru and Ruto are in office illegitimately. They should not be in office to begin with. They killed our people including Msando, baby Pendo, etc… Moses Kuria and Ruto called our people militia for refusing to vote in a scam of a ballot.. they said it is a must to vote to give Uhuru Uhuru a birthday present. Who has ensured the monster is intact to devour us?

Then they called for the suspension of the constitution so that the protesters are dealt with ruthlessly. Kuria asked why bullets are not being used on boycotters of the poll. 😢😢😭😭

Now Moses Kuria is being removed from a parliamentary committee and this is called being hounded? violation of his rights and being hounded?

Let’s on the necessary revolution by organizing our people and making these criminals pay.

and here is Oscar Sudi crying out, ofcoz there is no honor among thieves.

We are currently living on a dark era where elected leaders are blackmailed left,right and centre. My friend @Rigathi_G is being victimised for no reason. I will soon name the mastermind of political witch-hunt. After they are done with all these games, so what? pic.twitter.com/UoxqKAOgbW — Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) August 13, 2020