Analogy: Why Uhuru dumped Musalia Mudavadi twice, preferred Ruto in 2013 and now focused on Raila

Uhuru’s question/dilemma.

Let us say, you have two men.

Abel. He is kind, well-to-do, but lacks that animal instincts and magnetism that girls like.

For a girl caught up with time, he is the type one can marry and grudgingly settle with the hope of cheating on him later when she can’t stand him.

Then you have Cain. He is handsomer, more charming, well-to-do, and has that thug appeal that girls like. But he is not a keeper. He is a monster who hits and runs.

Now, at some point some girls can be deluded that they can tame Cain.

So, we have a girl. Let us call her Vanessa.

The two men are interested in her equally.

Vanessa can make a good wife, but because she is beautiful she is a tad vain and is totally lost on who to pick. Good judgement tells her that Abel is the better guy in the long run. But she is a girl and she suffers from short-termism. Also, Cain can lay the cane and it somehow confuses her.

Abel persuades her, but she thinks he is needy and clingy. Cain ignores her and she is totally puzzled and wants to know why Cain ignores her. Basically Cain treats her like trush, but she kinda likes it. She only accords Abel attention when Cain ignores her, probably out there with another woman.

Abel is in love and waits for one year. Second year. And midway he third year, he is tired of waiting. He is tired of not getting laid and he knows the girl sleeps with Cain any time Cain wants. But to him, the girl has a different set of rules.

He cuts her off. He doesn’t immediately marry. He goes on searching. But like all men when they cross that psychological threshold dame amekutoka he is not looking back.

Now. Cain has used Vanessa long enough and is no longer interested and has a new catch. Vanessa is relegated. Now Vanessa is 28. She turns 29 in October.

Then Vanessa reaches out to Abel. Now she wants to accord Abel full attention. She has sent her FBI and CIA and she knows that Abel is still single and while at it, has gotten better with time. Now Vanessa starts that annoying thing girls do, under such circumstances. If Abel makes a mistake and agrees to a date with her, Vanessa will be so cloying, so desperate…Now she wants to hold a gun to Abel’s head to marry her.

Abel is still a good man. Has roho safi.

So. Abel as a good man, what should he do?

NB: based on a real life story. Some details have been altered.

By Silas Nyanchwani via FB