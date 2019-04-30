Why CS Mwangi Kinjuri has sacked DP Ruto’s ally at NCPB

On Monday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri fired the cting Managing Director at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

But Why did he sack Sang?Well, shortly after getting sacked, details emerged that Sang’s firing came as a result of the alleged sale of about Sh1 billion maize imported from Mexico. Sources at the NCPB said Mr Sang oversaw the selling of about 600,000 bags of maize to the millers without the authorisation of the ministry. The maize, which was bought by millers for animal feeds, is said to be in a bad state. The acting NCPB boss was reportedly acting on a letter that had been sent to the board by a former principal secretary (PS)and that no other directive had been issued to stop the disposal of the grain. “Mr Sang has been sacked in regard to the selling of maize that was imported from Mexico in 2017. He was acting on the letter that had been sent by former PS directing the board to dispose of the grain,” said the NCPB source. “The CS took the action after he recently learnt that this maize had been sold off without his authorisation,” the source added. Mr Kiunjuri was to address a news conference at Kilimo House on Thursday last week over changes at the NCPB but the event was postponed to yesterday, but even this one was also called off at the last minute. Zakayo Magara replaced Mr Sang, who has been acting since May last year. Mr Sang has been redeployed at the State Department of Livestock. The new development comes after Agriculture Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri appointed Joseph Muna Kimote, a general manager at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), as managing director of the NCPB last December but he declined to assume office, citing low pay.