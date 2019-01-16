“Why are you killing our brothers and sisters in Somalia? asked Terrorist

An eyewitness account who was spared has described the flow of events at the scene has confirmed that he had served the terrorists 2 times in the hotel.

“Why are you killing our brothers and sisters in Somalia? They no longer attend Madrassa,” one of the attackers reportedly asked.

According to his testimony, the attackers had been to the hotel two days before the attack and he had served them coffee.

The attackers who spared him asked why Kenyan forces were killing ‘their brothers’ in Somalia before opening fire.

The waiter who was part of the people who were rescued by multi-agency security team effort on Tuesday night says that he remembers one of the attackers because he had a huge scar on his arm.

“I knew one of them because he had a big scar on one of his hands,” he said. “I saw them. They shot six of my friends, four didn’t die but two succumbed.” the waiter told Capital FM.