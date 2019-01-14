Wetangula is our member at night, discipline him before you mention my name says Tangatanga squad midfielder Boni Khalwale

Ford Kenya deputy party leader Boni Khalwale has laughed off calls by a section of his party leaders to take disciplinary action against him. This comes after the former Kakamega senator openly declared support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

As the D/Party Leader of FORD Kenya, I urge @Wetangulam n @MusaliaMudavadi to break their silence on

1. ANC/FORD Kenya merger

2. Exactly which other💪 presidential contender they’re building friendship with for possible alliances

• To tango th Presidency it takes two! pic.twitter.com/iuARJRLzX3 — Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) January 14, 2019

On Monday, Khalwale sensationally claimed that his party leader Moses Wetang’ula “pretends during the day and later visits the DP at night”.



“I want to tell the Ford Kenya leadership that their integrity is at stake. Why should they visit Ruto at night and negotiate only to pretend during the day when they go back to Bungoma?” Khalwale said.

This comes a day after Wetang’ula and delegates from Bungoma held a meeting at the party’s headquarters in the county where several leaders castigated Khalwale for supporting Ruto.

Others who came under attack include Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga, Kabuchai MP James Lusweti and a section of elected MCAs who visited the DP in his Sugoi home in December. However, Khalwale said his decision to reach out to Ruto was informed by the fact that Ford Kenya alone could not produce a President.

“Let people not be myopic, the current politics of Kenya entails that only coalitions of sorts will form the government. What can Ford Kenya alone do without working with others?” he posed.

Khalwale challenged other party leaders to come out openly and reveal partners that they are willing to work with rather than rebuking him.

“They should come out and say if not Ruto who do they want to work with? What I am doing is good for the party, the Luhya community, and the country,” he said.