We are not thirsty for power like you, Hon Okello tells off DP Ruto ally

Nyando Member of Parliament Jared Okello has dismissed claims that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is power hungry.

Over the past weeks, a section of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto, have claimed Odinga is trying to access power through the back door, using a referendum.

However, according to Okello, Raila is not desperate for any state position, since he has already served the nation in different capacities.

“Raila is not hungry to be anything he has served this country in various capacities,” he said in an interview on NTV on Monday.

Raila’s critics, especially from the Jubilee Party, also accused him of reaching a truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta with the intention of bettering his chances of clinching a top slot in the nation’s leadership in future.

However, he was on Friday vindicated by Uhuru, who said their union is only aimed at uniting the nation, and no political deals are involved.

“I called him (Raila) because things had gotten bad but I never promised him any seat (as alleged),” said the Head of State at the Sagana statelodge in Nyeri.