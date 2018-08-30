‘I Am Not Corrupt, My Total Worth Is Just Sh300Million, Can Deputize Ruto’- Governor Waiguru Reveals

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is worth “at least” Sh300 million.

She revealed the same during the popular talk show JKL Live where she claimed she is not a corrupt individual contrary to common opinion.

“There are those who have been pushing the corruption narrative and they have found it difficult to recant it. I have a property in Mlolongo, half an acre in Lukenya, another rentable half an acre in Sagana, a house in Runda and Kihiga,” she divulged.

The governor was linked to the Sh791 million NYS Scandal back in 2016 when she served as the Devolution CS during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first term.



She further claimed Josephine Kabura of the NYS saga was someone’s puppet but remained cagey about the details.

“Kabura was a pawn, somebody used her. I know who it is. I will not answer whether it is a politician or not. We have a new Director of Public Prosecution in town and we expect that he will do the right thing,” she stated.

Asked whether she is keen on deputizing Deputy President William Ruto come 2022, the governor said she is focusing on serving the people of Kirinyaga.

“Being Ruto’s running mate I think is not my decision to make. My focus now is to serve as a governor. Ruto will decide who he wants to be his running mate,” she said.



She was in the past week ranked as the second most corrupt leader at 31 per cent by the Ipsos Synovate poll.

Leading the pack was Ruto at 33 per cent, coming in third was former President Daniel Moi (17%) and President Kenyatta (11%) at number 4.