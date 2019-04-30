VIDEO: Kenyans Storm Nairobi Streets in Protests against the Face of Corruption

A section of Kenyans have today stormed the streets of Nairobi demanding the government to give them answers on pertinent issues.

A group known as the RedVests has united Kenyans at the freedom Kenya in demonstration against corruption.

They are also complaining about unfulfilled Government promises.

The group hopes to march all the way to the Supreme Court where they hope to be given clear explanation why it has failed to nail down corruption lords in the country.

The same protests will head to head to the Parliament still with the song of demanding action now against corruption.

Watch the video here: