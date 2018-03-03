United In Greed- Opposition MPs Join Their Jubilee Counterparts in Retreat set To Cost Kenyans over 35Million

It is already obscene enough that in a poor Country like Kenya, MPs pocket much more than counterparts in wealthy Countries in Europe.

Our members of Parliament have turned the August House into a den of greed.

Barely a month after a 60 day recess, followed by another recess due to lack of business, the ‘Honourables’ are set for another one week recess and will be heading to Mombasa for a ‘post election seminar.’

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale on Thursday afternoon announced to the members the change of the session calendar, to allow for a one week recess for the 349 lawmakers an announcement readily welcomed by his Minority leader counterpart John Mbadi.

“Mr. Speaker, I support the Majority Leader on alteration of the calendar,” the Suba MP said.

The week-long seminar will be held Shanzu, North Coast, at the Pride Inn Paradise hotel from Monday, March 5.

Already, return flight tickets have been booked for the 349 Mps costing a staggering Sh7.3milion considering a return ticket costs Sh21, 100.

It is the same ODM’s House leader(s) who has instructed opposition Mps to stay clear of house business including vetting of cabinet secretaries a move that has seen Jubilee have a field day going as far as vetting and giving a clean bill of service to a functionally illiterate man to head sports.

But when it comes to burdening the already chocking Kenyan tax payers, the two divides are quick to put political differences aside.

NASA leader has even called for another election in August, so one wonders what post election are the opposition Mps going to discuss.

If Parliament is to solely fund the 4-day retreat for the legislators, taxpayers will be forced to cough millions for the retreat scheduled to be held in some of the most luxurious and exclusive beach side hotels with their accommodation set to cost the tax payer Sh.18.8 million.

Just like normal House sittings, the MPs will pocket allowances that are scheduled to cost about Sh6.9 million not to mention other Parliament Staff and the Mps Clandestine who will also be flown in courtesy of PSC.