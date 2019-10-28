Uhuru totally destroyed what Kibaki generated in 7 years, pathetic

Gordon Opiyo via fb

I’ve been reflecting on lives of children of the first generation millionaires.

Clearly there is a trend we can see. Less than 10% of the children are responsible. 90% of them are pure wrecks, pure drunkards, extremely reckless.

I know many.

Like a TV host from Kiambu. It is rumoured that the guy, who has a drinking problem, blew away his father’s 900 million wealth and reduced the family to penury. The same case with the Kirima estate. On seeing how his fellow first generation millionaires had their wealth plundered, Karume took the radical step of locking out all his children from management of his wealth. The list can go on and on.

The verdict is that the Rich Men’s Children are generally destroyers.

They are basically spoilt brats, who know nothing about wealth generation, but they know everything about plundering the wealth.

Kibaki represents the first generation millionaires. He created massive wealth for Kenya and Kenyans.

Uhuru represents the Rich Men’s Children, and he totally destroyed what Kibaki generated in 7 years.