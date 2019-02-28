Uhuru should hang the corrupt just like his dad did: Rev. Njoya

Outspoken man of cloth Reverend Timothy Njoya has proposed a capital punishment for Kenyan leaders who are caught in corruption scandals.

Njoya explained that the massive plunder in the country was being fueled by a cartel of super rich people who were intent on robbing the poor silly with the knowledge that they were above the law.

He faulted the president for being slow to act on the corruption scandals whose amounts were in hundreds of billions.

Speaking with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange, Njoya said that the best punishment Uhuru would mete out to the corrupt few would be death by hanging.

“If Uhuru Kenyatta’s father hanged the poor for robbing the rich why can’t he (Uhuru) do the same; hang a few for robbing the poor, “Njoya said

He suggested that if a few cabinet secretaries were sentenced to hang, others with equally sticky fingers would think twice before jumping in.

Njoya alluded to the bible story in which a couple; Ananias and Sapphira were struck dead by the holy spirit for conspiring to steal proceeds meant for the poor.

“If you rob the poor, or conspire to lie to the poor, then you deserve to be hanged because that is a capital offense,”he added

His unorthodox proposition comes hot in the wake of a new scandal in town where KSh. 21 billion meant for the construction of Arror and Kimwarer Dams In Elgeyo Marakwet County disappeared.

It has since emerged that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Treasury PS Kamau Thugge may be questioned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as detectives dig into the dam’s scandal.