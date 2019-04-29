The seven questions on SGR that Uhuru could not answer Raila in China, Baba was furious !

By Gordon O

Some Hard Questions on SGR

1. In October 2008, President Kibaki/PM Raila and Museveni agreed to build SGR from Mombasa to Kasese( DRC Border). Why did Uganda fall out.

2. In 2009, Kenya Railway and Uganda Railway set up a joint technical committee to explore all aspects of the new Railway. Paul Kagame later joined the team. What happened to the technical committee?

3. In 2010, In the Budget estimates, Kenya Railways got about 100 million to carry out feasibility studies together with Ugandans on all options of constructing the new Railway. Why was the money not released?



4. In 2011, Transport PS Cyrus Njiru ordered KR MD, Nduva Muli to stop all activities involving the Feasibility studies…. Why did he do that?



5. Someone asked the Chinese to do a Feasibility Study in 2011-12. Who was that? Why did he do that?



6. In 2012, World Bank warned Kenya against taking the Chinese route. Because Chinese rushed and only terminated in Nairobi. World Bank warned that the Nairobi Mombasa model cannot sustain itself. Who decided in 2013 to go ahead with it.



7. The Nairobi Naivasha route and dry Port were not in the 2011 Chinese Feasibility studies. Who brought it up? Who owns the Naivasha Land that the Dry Port is located?

These are questions that we need to answer. One by One. Once this is done, we can do away with rumors and start thinking of rescuing our country from the deep hole we are stuck in.

Meanwhile Emprain Njega adds:

Tanzania is doing 2,561 km of SGR at KShs 1.4 trillion giving a cost per km of KShs 560 million.

Our SGR from Mombasa to Malaba is 961 km long. Meaning that at Tanzanian costing our SGR would have cost a total of KShs 538 billion to Malaba.

The only reason we can’t finish the line is due to corruption and stupidity. Why can’t Jubilee tender the project to non-Chinese contractors? Are we bewitched?

China is even advancing Tanzania SGR money even after Chinese contractors failed to win tenders. If you respect yourself others will respect you too and vice versa.

The Tanzanians also brightly decided to do the entire line using our Thika Highway model whereby it was divided into phases each tendered differently.

They could be through with the whole thing in five years. Remember the longer you take to do a project the costlier it is in the end.