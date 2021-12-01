The powerfully dangerous resurgent Rachel Shebesh, ogopa wamama wa Nairobi na siasa

Kenyan politics is weird man.

Rachael Shebesh, can disappear to God-knows-where for five years, and the last year to election, she shows up at the Luo festival, charge the crowd with Tibim! chantings and say,”Raundi hii tunapanda mlima, na lazima tufike…”

And just like that she will be a CS in Raila’s government.

Last elections she went missing as a Woman Rep, only to surface conveniently a few months to election for a lunch time photo-opportuniry with Sakaja, Sonko and President Uhuru at the Kenyatta Market.

Rightfully, she lost but with that photo, she became a CAS.

It helps her dad was a mayor of Nairobi.