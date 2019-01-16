The Operation at Dusit is done- Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed that the ongoing operation at dusit hotel had been completed by our security agencies.
President Uhuru thanked the multi-agency security team deployed to the scene had secured all the affected buildings including the dusit D2 complex where the terrorists were holed up.
He further urged Kenyans to cool down reiterating that they were safe and they are in control of the Nation.
“…the security operation at Dusit is over and all the terrorists have been eliminated. As of this moment, we have confirm that 14 innocent lives were lost with others injured,” he said.
He further assured Kenyans that the country is safe urging members of the public to continue with their normal operations.
“I can also report that the country is now secure that the nation remains calm and that Kenyans and all our vistors are safe and should feel free to continue going about their normal business,” said Kenyatta
Comments
Anonymous says
have you visited the victims to console with them or are the usual letters going to be issued to the affected families as was the case with Moi University students at Garissa attack: (majority of the affected families were disappointed to receive letters cos you couldn’t face the grieve families nor see the victim.
this is the observation many have noticed of you and your character: appearing on camera and issuing letter to the affected families..
Wanjiku says
There were hardly any police officers patrolling the 14 riverside drive at the start of the attack, yet you find 10 officers manning one roadblock.
The ones meant to guard the bank were nowhere.