The Operation at Dusit is done- Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed that the ongoing operation at dusit hotel had been completed by our security agencies.

President Uhuru thanked the multi-agency security team deployed to the scene had secured all the affected buildings including the dusit D2 complex where the terrorists were holed up.

He further urged Kenyans to cool down reiterating that they were safe and they are in control of the Nation.

“…the security operation at Dusit is over and all the terrorists have been eliminated. As of this moment, we have confirm that 14 innocent lives were lost with others injured,” he said.

He further assured Kenyans that the country is safe urging members of the public to continue with their normal operations.

“I can also report that the country is now secure that the nation remains calm and that Kenyans and all our vistors are safe and should feel free to continue going about their normal business,” said Kenyatta