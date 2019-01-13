That surgery was unnecessary and avoidable,KOT criticizes Hon. Passaris

I honestly do not understand why and even how someone would think that medical treatment is ‘Unnecessary’

#PreSurgery Five days ago, I was admitted at The Nairobi Hospital to have a Thyroidectomy, and recorded this message explaining why I went against the grain by having the surgery done locally. #IodineDeficiency #SaltMatters #PublicHealth #OptimumNutrition #IfikieKEBS pic.twitter.com/vDPOUKXNoK — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 13, 2019

Maybe we fail to understand but what does he really mean by his statement?

A man on twitter with his handle as Mshenzi 1 reacted to the Nairobi’s Women Rep video of her surgery experience saying that her surgery was unnecessary and avoidable.

He went ahead and said that what people should know is that the strange lifestyle diseases and cancers are culturally based. He says that if one checks on their roots, he /she may know how to settle and avoid surgeries.

Clearly he makes no sense and some netizens called him out for giving misleading theories.

Passaris revealed that she had goiter for 10 years and after consulting the doctors, she had to go through surgery for thyroid removal.

The Women Rep has also explained that it had been giving her complications in breathing, weight gain among other symptoms.

With the surgery being successful, she took to social media to share her experience and also send out a message to KEBS with the intention of campaigning for the reduction of numbers in Kenyans who get goiter.

Some Kenyans had started listening to Mshenzi 1 until he lost it and people spoke in defense of the Women Rep have a look at the messages.