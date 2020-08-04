Tension at City Hall as Embattled Speaker Elachi hires goons to scare MCAs.

There was tension at City Hall for the better part of Tuesday afternoon after goons stormed Nairobi’s CBD in a bid to scare away MCAs opposed to Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

The hired goons who were allegedly recruited by Embakasi Ward MCA Michael Ogada and his Kayole South counterpart Fredrick Okeyo have vowed to ensure no MCA opposed to Speaker Elachi are allowed inside the precincts of the Nairobi City County Assembly within City Hall.

Majority of the hired goons who assembled at Uhuru Park on Tuesday morning had a brief to block any MCA who has threatened to impeach Elachi from accessing City Hall.

At least 70 MCAs led by Mark Ndungu have already collected signatures to impeach Elachi over alleged abuse of office, corruption among other charges but the Speaker temporarily adjourned the Assembly until September fearing the motion would pass with a majority.