Breaking: ODM expels Hon Aisha Jumwa for shaking waist to DP Ruto, to lose slot in PSC

Orange Democratic Movement party has resolved to expel Malindi lawmaker Aisha Jumwa and his Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori after a meeting held by ODM NEC today at Park Place Hotel, Magadi road.

On Thursday, in a statement, ODM said that it had also decided to dewhip the Members of Parliament from all Parliamentary committees.

The two are accused of not toeing the party lines by declaring support for DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The Central Committee of the Orange Democratic Movement Party held its first meeting for the Year 2019 yesterday, January 9, 2019.

The meeting at Orange House reviewed the programmes, events and activities of the preceding year and approved those for 2019.

It also resolved to convene an Extraordinary sitting of the National Executive Council (NEC) on Thursday January 24, 2019 to, among other matters, accord a viva voice engagement with the members whose expulsion under Articles 5.4.1(b) and 8.4.3 of the ODM Constitution has been recommended by the Party’s Disciplinary Committee.

