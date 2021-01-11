Students all smiles as Mama Ibado Charity raises Sh 4.4M to keep them learning in school

Mama Ibado Charity (MIC) has raised Sh 4.4 million to help keep more than 600 students learning in school.

This fundraising campaign follows the recent MIC BIKEATHON during which MIC Founder, Mr. Ahmed Jibril embarked on a 900KM bike ride in June 2020. He exceeded his target of raising Sh 3million (USD 30,000) towards a lunch program at Kakamega Township Primary School.



“We surpassed our target for the month-long exercise to raise Sh 4.4M (USD 43,933). This is overwhelming support from our friends and the Kenyan community shows how much we value education for our children, especially the vulnerable,” said Jibril.He added, “The funds will go a long way in ensuring pupils get a proper lunch over the next one year and boost their concentration in class as they recover from time lost during COVID-19 outbreak which disrupted the economy and learning schedules across the country.”

Kenyan schools re-opened on January 4, nine months after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.

To help students follow safety protocols when they return to school, MIC plans to increase water points equipped with soap for handwashing, provide temperature screening devices at the school entrance and donate reusable masks to the students.

MIC has been providing lunch every day for students at the school for the last two years. Meanwhile, the enrolment rate has risen from 485 students in January 2019 to 635 by end of 2019 academic year.

“The School Feeding programme has led to reduced absenteeism and increased attendance, especially for female children. The teachers have also noted improved cognitive functions amongst the students,” said MIC Program Development Director, Nura Ali.

Since the introduction of the feeding program, the school has recorded improved performance as indicated by KCPE results.

Overall, the KCPE mean score in 2019 rose to 271 compared to 265 in 2018. Based on the 2019 KCPE results, 2 girls (now in Lugulu Girls school) and 1 (now in Kamusinga Boys school) boy were admitted to national schools.

About Mama Ibado Charity (MIC)

Mama Ibado Charity (MIC) is an independent, non-profit and non-governmental organization (NGO) formed from humble beginnings in 2011 with a sole objective: restoring dignity and hope to our seniors.

Since its launch, Founder Ahmed Jibril and his team of dedicated MIC volunteers have expanded from feeding 50 seniors in 2011 in Isiolo County, to 650 seniors in Isiolo and Kakamega Counties in less than a decade.

This charity was created in honour of the memory of Mama Ibado Haji Osman, who dedicated her life to fight against the poverty and the hardships experienced by many amongs her elderly peers and their families. She has left behind a legacy that continues to echo across the region to this very day.