‘Stay Focused And Avoid Those Seeking 2022 Personal Bids,’ ODM Leaders Tell Raila After Meeting At Orange House

ODM leaders both in Parliament and the Senate today held a joint Parliamentary group meeting at Orange House where they made resolutions as a party.

The meeting was led by Party leader Raila Amollo Odinga and the resolutions were read by Minority Chief Whip and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

“Following ODM’s joint Parliamentary Group Meeting led by His Excellency the Party Leader Raila Odinga which held at Orange House today, members resolved the following.

1. Members have resolved to revamp the Movement and make it the formidable, most popular party it vaunts to be. Consequently, the party will reclaim all seats lost during petitions

2. We welcome the Five member task force that will review the party’s performance in the last elections and the party will act on the recommendations made.

3. The party members support last Friday meeting between Party leader Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta as a move to foster peace and dialogue on social injustices that have engulfed the Country for years.

The party further urges Hon Raila Odinga to stay focused and refuse distractions by those seeking 2022 personal bids.

We also urge him to seek justice for victims of post election violence.

4. Members will support party through regular contributions.