SONKO becomes the first African leader to receive the WORLD HUMANITARIAN AWARD

GOVERNOR MIKE SONKO becomes the first AFRICAN to receive the *WORLD HUMANITARIAN AWARD* from the world peace and diplomacy organization. The celebration to be held in Los Angeles USA December 21st and 22nd. Among the invited guests are president Donald Trump and Kenyan PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA

It’s going to be a great occasion and sonko will get a chance to address the world and Kenyans living in America.