Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

SONKO becomes the first African leader to receive the WORLD HUMANITARIAN AWARD

2 Comments

GOVERNOR MIKE SONKO becomes the first AFRICAN to receive the *WORLD HUMANITARIAN AWARD* from the world peace and diplomacy organization. The celebration to be held in Los Angeles USA December 21st and 22nd. Among the invited guests are president Donald Trump and Kenyan PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA
It’s going to be a great occasion and sonko will get a chance to address the world and Kenyans living in America.

Comments

  2. “This year will go down in history.
    For the first time a civilized nation has full gun registration.
    Our streets will be safer, our police more efficient, and the world will follow our lead into the future.” – Adolph Hitler, 1935
    The only likely scenario is post-apocolypse or near it when the american military turn on their commanders when they see and realize how they have been used. Then true swamp draining can commence.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies