‘My Son Wanted Me to Help Him ‘Steal’ Exams- Education CS Amina Mohamed Makes Rare Confession

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed shocked members of the Departmental Committee on Education, when she revealed that her son requested for money to buy leaked KCSE exams.

Ms Mohamed, who admitted that she turned her son down revealed that the boy blames her for not scoring an A (Plain) in KCSE 2015.

He scored a mean grade of B+ (Plus) in the national tests.

“My son was in Form Four three years ago. He came asking for money, saying a teacher in his school had asked for the cash. I told him to work for it. He insisted the money was needed urgently. According to his teacher, the money was to be used in buying the students leaked KCSE papers,” Ms Mohamed told Education Committee MPs on Tuesday, July 31.

“He blamed me for failing to chip in to enable him score an A (Plain) like his colleagues,” said Ms Mohamed.

Ms Mohamed expressed her opinion on why Second Term in schools, especially secondary, registers a high number of unrests. She says it is the period when exam candidates begin their revisions, and when test leakages are not made available to them, they resort to unrests so as to arm-twist law enforcers.