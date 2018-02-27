Shame As Jubilee MPs Tell Uhuru To Develop Central Kenya And Ignore NASA Strongholds

-Jubilee leaders from Mt Kenya region have supported and defended the government’s borrowing of Ksh200 billion Eurobond, saying it would propel development and help President Uhuru Kenyatta leave a legacy.

-The legislators said the country had the capacity to repay the money it had borrowed and dismissed NASA’s opposition to the borrowing as motivated by political rivalry.

-They further urged the Jubilee government to concentrate development in their strongholds and ignore the opposition zones which were opposed to the borrowing of the money.

Jubilee MPs from Mt. Kenya region have supported and defended the government’s borrowing of Ksh.200 billion Eurobond, saying it would propel development and help President Uhuru Kenyatta leave a legacy.

The legislators further urged the government to concentrate development in their strongholds and ignore the opposition zones.

Led by Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki, the legislators said the country has the capacity to repay the money it has borrowed and dismissed NASA’s opposition to the borrowing as politically motivated.

Kindiki was flanked by Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru, Women Representatives Purity Ngirici (Kirinyaga), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri) and MPs Kabinga wa Thayu (Mwea), Patrick Maruri (Laikipia West) and Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka).

Speaking at Nguka ACK Church, Kirinyaga County, the leaders claimed that even a developed nation such as USA had debts equivalent to at least 200 per cent of its gross domestic product yet it is the most advanced country in the world whereas Kenya’s is just 45 per cent of the GDP.

Kindiki noted that there is no country that has ever developed without borrowing, adding that fruits of that money will be realised in two years.

“Those at the helm of power in the government, Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto, know the plans for the country. The money they are borrowing is to facilitate development where that development will generate finances in the long run,” said Kindiki.

Nyandarua Women Representative Faith Gitau said those opposed to the government should be left out.

“If they don’t support our president, all development projects should not be taken to their areas. You cannot take development to people who abuse you on a daily basis,” said Faith Gitau.

They called on the government to quickly allocate the money to various pending projects earmarked for Mt. Kenya and other Jubilee zones so as to spur growth.

Mr. Kindiki added that during its reign, Jubilee concentrated major development in NASA strongholds such as the Coast and Western and the regions got the lion’s share of the development projects in a bid to woo them but Jubilee must now revert to developing regions it enjoys massive support since they suffered.