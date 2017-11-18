The Secret Behind Raila’s Magic Bullet & Bomb Proof jacket, Only These 5 VIPs Own Them

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

When Baba tourched turf at JKIA, he was attired in a unique bullet proof/diverter jacket. When you look at this jacket you will think it’s just a kawaida jacket that Kikuyus sell at Gikomba. No it is not. This one is magic.

According to General Zakhar Dmitrievich Olsufiev, a Russian retired commando and cognocente of high magnitude bomb disposal unit in SPETSNAZ, the jacket can withstand a bullet fired from a High Power Rifle, also commonly known as the XTC.

According to retired General Michael Porbosky, the former top Russian marksman, the jackets are worn by the Elite Russian Squard Russian Marine Commandos (RMC) popularly known as the ‘FROGMEN’ and the Spetsnatz or the President of Russia when at risk.

The magic jacket is air-conditioned to cool or warm the wearer. It is also camouflage and changes colour depending on the environment and it also senses rain 2 hours before it rains.

General Porbosky explains that the jacket is not only a bullet proof, but can detect a bomb at a radius of 10km. It also doubles as a parachute especially when the VIP is at threat while on air.

Usually, one jacket goes for 2.5 million dollars.

The only other people who own one each are Russian president Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump Germany chancellor Angela Merkel, British Premier Theresa May and Kenyan Premier Raila Odinga.